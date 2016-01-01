Amy Petticrew, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Petticrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Petticrew, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Petticrew, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Amy Petticrew works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians6324 Fairview Rd Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 908-2820
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Petticrew?
About Amy Petticrew, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1801287610
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Petticrew accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Petticrew using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Petticrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Petticrew works at
Amy Petticrew has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Petticrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Petticrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Petticrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.