See All Nurse Practitioners in Bryan, TX
Amy Ponzio, MSN

Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview of Amy Ponzio, MSN

Amy Ponzio, MSN is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Amy Ponzio works at CHI St Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Ponzio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Regional Hospital
    2700 E 29th St Ste 305, Bryan, TX 77802
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon

About Amy Ponzio, MSN

Specialties
  • Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Years of Experience
  • 5 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1790251015
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

