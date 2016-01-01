Amy Ponzio, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Ponzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Ponzio, MSN
Overview of Amy Ponzio, MSN
Amy Ponzio, MSN is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Amy Ponzio works at
Amy Ponzio's Office Locations
-
1
CHI St Joseph Health Regional Hospital2700 E 29th St Ste 305, Bryan, TX 77802 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Ponzio?
About Amy Ponzio, MSN
- Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1790251015
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Ponzio using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Ponzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Ponzio works at
Amy Ponzio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Ponzio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Ponzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Ponzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.