Overview of Amy Ponzio, MSN

Amy Ponzio, MSN is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Amy Ponzio works at CHI St Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

