Dr. Prezbindowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amy Prezbindowski, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amy Prezbindowski, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Prezbindowski works at
Locations
Childrens Therapy Unit402 15th Ave SE Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Prezbindowski, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English, American Sign Language and French
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington, School Of Medicine
- University Of Washington, School Of Medicine
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
