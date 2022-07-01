See All Physicians Assistants in Bethlehem, PA
Amy Scalia, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Amy Scalia, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bethlehem, PA. 

Amy Scalia works at St. Luke's Psychiatric Associates in Bethlehem, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Psychiatric Associates
    1107 EATON AVE, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-3012

Jul 01, 2022
This provider has always wanted to help make her patients better. Too bad St Lukes Psychiatry lost her, she was the only reason we went there.
ChrystF — Jul 01, 2022
About Amy Scalia, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710462239
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Scalia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Amy Scalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amy Scalia works at St. Luke's Psychiatric Associates in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Amy Scalia’s profile.

Amy Scalia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Scalia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Scalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Scalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

