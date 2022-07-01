Amy Scalia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Scalia, PA-C
Amy Scalia, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bethlehem, PA.
St. Luke's Psychiatric Associates1107 EATON AVE, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-3012
This provider has always wanted to help make her patients better. Too bad St Lukes Psychiatry lost her, she was the only reason we went there.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710462239
Amy Scalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Scalia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Scalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Scalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Scalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.