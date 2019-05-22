Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lower Gwynedd, PA
Amy Rosenberg, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Rosenberg, CRNP

Internal Medicine
4.7 (134)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amy Rosenberg, CRNP

Amy Rosenberg, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lower Gwynedd, PA. 

Amy Rosenberg works at Springhouse Internal Medicine in Lower Gwynedd, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Rosenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Springhouse Internal Medicine
    605 N Bethlehem Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Rosenberg?

    May 22, 2019
    Amy has a wonderful, thoughtful and caring mannerism. She is very comforting and thorough in her delivery of information. I truly feel like she listens and has compassion. I feel fortinate to have found her while I struggle with an unimaginable medical condition.
    Jhg — May 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Rosenberg, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Rosenberg, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Rosenberg to family and friends

    Amy Rosenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Rosenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Rosenberg, CRNP.

    About Amy Rosenberg, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1730354127
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Towson University
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Rosenberg, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Rosenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Rosenberg works at Springhouse Internal Medicine in Lower Gwynedd, PA. View the full address on Amy Rosenberg’s profile.

    134 patients have reviewed Amy Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.