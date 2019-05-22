Amy Rosenberg, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Rosenberg, CRNP
Overview of Amy Rosenberg, CRNP
Amy Rosenberg, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lower Gwynedd, PA.
Amy Rosenberg's Office Locations
Springhouse Internal Medicine605 N Bethlehem Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Amy has a wonderful, thoughtful and caring mannerism. She is very comforting and thorough in her delivery of information. I truly feel like she listens and has compassion. I feel fortinate to have found her while I struggle with an unimaginable medical condition.
About Amy Rosenberg, CRNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1730354127
Education & Certifications
- Towson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Rosenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Rosenberg accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
134 patients have reviewed Amy Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Rosenberg.
