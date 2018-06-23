Dr. Amy Rosenberg, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Rosenberg, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Amy Rosenberg, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University - PsyD, Clinical Psychology.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2691
-
2
Amy Rosenberg, PsyD100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 205, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 350-8766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenberg helped me through a very rough time in my life. I was battling with infertility and a strong desire to start a family. She worked with myself and even my partner through the depression and anxiety associated with my troubles as well as seeking out and working with a great fertility doctor. She is hands down the best psychologist I have ever worked with. She has a unique ability to make you feel very comfortable and I truly feel she cares about her patients. She is one of a kind!
About Dr. Amy Rosenberg, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1790040046
Education & Certifications
- General Practice - Grady Memorial Hospital Emory University School of Medicine
- General Practice - Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University - PsyD, Clinical Psychology
- Quinnipiac University - B.A Psychology

