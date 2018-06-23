See All Psychologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Amy Rosenberg, PSY.D

Psychology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amy Rosenberg, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University - PsyD, Clinical Psychology.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop University Hospital
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2691
  2. 2
    Amy Rosenberg, PsyD
    100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 205, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 350-8766

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Depression
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sarah F. in Jericho, NY — Jun 23, 2018
    About Dr. Amy Rosenberg, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790040046
    Education & Certifications

    • General Practice - Grady Memorial Hospital Emory University School of Medicine
    • General Practice - Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • Nova Southeastern University - PsyD, Clinical Psychology
    • Quinnipiac University - B.A Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Rosenberg, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

