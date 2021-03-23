Amy Santoro, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Santoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Santoro, NP
Overview of Amy Santoro, NP
Amy Santoro, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Amy Santoro works at
Amy Santoro's Office Locations
Upstate Obgyn Associates PC1365 Washington Ave Ste 201, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-4446
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Amy for about a year and half now and compared to my last OBGYN, she is amazing! She is very clear and is very understanding of my many questions that I have. The office as a whole is very accommodating.
About Amy Santoro, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922361153
Amy Santoro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Santoro accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Santoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Amy Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Santoro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Santoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Santoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.