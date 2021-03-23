See All Nurse Practitioners in Albany, NY
Amy Santoro, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amy Santoro, NP

Amy Santoro, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY. 

Amy Santoro works at Upstate OB/GYN Associates in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Santoro's Office Locations

    Upstate Obgyn Associates PC
    1365 Washington Ave Ste 201, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 489-4446
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 23, 2021
    I've been a patient of Amy for about a year and half now and compared to my last OBGYN, she is amazing! She is very clear and is very understanding of my many questions that I have. The office as a whole is very accommodating.
    Carla — Mar 23, 2021
    About Amy Santoro, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1922361153
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Santoro, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Santoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Santoro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Santoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Santoro works at Upstate OB/GYN Associates in Albany, NY. View the full address on Amy Santoro’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Amy Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Santoro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Santoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Santoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

