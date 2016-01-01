Amy Scheller, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Scheller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Scheller, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Scheller, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Amy Scheller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic - St. Anthony2600 39th Ave NE Ste 225, Minneapolis, MN 55421 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Scheller?
About Amy Scheller, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1033299854
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Scheller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Scheller using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Scheller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Scheller works at
Amy Scheller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Scheller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Scheller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Scheller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.