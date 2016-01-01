See All Physicians Assistants in Baltimore, MD
Amy Schwartzbaum, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amy Schwartzbaum, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Baltimore, MD. 

Amy Schwartzbaum works at MANDALA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mandala Center for Behavioral Health
    540 E Belvedere Ave Ste 203, Baltimore, MD 21212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 926-9115

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Amy Schwartzbaum, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1467820902
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Schwartzbaum, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Schwartzbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Schwartzbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Schwartzbaum works at MANDALA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Amy Schwartzbaum’s profile.

    Amy Schwartzbaum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Schwartzbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Schwartzbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Schwartzbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

