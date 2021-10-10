Amy Shultz, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Shultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Shultz, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Shultz, PA is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Davis, CA.
Amy Shultz works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Shultz?
Very thorough. Listens to my concerns and shares hers. It felt quite collaborative.
About Amy Shultz, PA
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1821398942
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Shultz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Shultz using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Shultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Shultz works at
Amy Shultz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Shultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Shultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Shultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.