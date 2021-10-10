See All Physicians Assistants in Davis, CA
Amy Shultz, PA

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amy Shultz, PA is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Davis, CA. 

Amy Shultz works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Davis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Amy Shultz, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1821398942
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

