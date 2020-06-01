Amy Smith, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Smith, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amy Smith, APRN
Amy Smith, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Panama City Beach, FL.
Amy Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Amy Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Care16181 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 Directions (850) 249-1000Thursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Smith?
Wonderful. Simple, quick, and efficient. The young man that called me right before my appointment made sure I was good to go with the website was very patient and helpful, considering I am NOT a millennial and using the computer does not come easy to me. I was very great full for his help and guidance navigating the system. I will continue to use the online service as much as possible.
About Amy Smith, APRN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265530471
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Smith accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Smith works at
59 patients have reviewed Amy Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.