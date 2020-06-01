See All Nurse Practitioners in Panama City Beach, FL
Amy Smith, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amy Smith, APRN

Amy Smith, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Panama City Beach, FL. 

Amy Smith works at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Care in Panama City Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Regional Medical Care
    16181 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 249-1000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 01, 2020
    Wonderful. Simple, quick, and efficient. The young man that called me right before my appointment made sure I was good to go with the website was very patient and helpful, considering I am NOT a millennial and using the computer does not come easy to me. I was very great full for his help and guidance navigating the system. I will continue to use the online service as much as possible.
    — Jun 01, 2020
    Photo: Amy Smith, APRN
    About Amy Smith, APRN

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1265530471
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Smith, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Smith works at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Care in Panama City Beach, FL. View the full address on Amy Smith’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Amy Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

