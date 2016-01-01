Overview

Amy Smith, FNP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Amy Smith works at Tidelands Health Gastroenterology in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Georgetown, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.