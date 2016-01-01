Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Stark, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amy Stark, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Ana, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 940 W 17th St Ste C, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 547-1456
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Stark, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093882854
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.