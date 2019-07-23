Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Stricklin using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Stricklin, APRN
Overview of Amy Stricklin, APRN
Amy Stricklin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR.
Amy Stricklin's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs-270 West2825 Albert Pike Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I have never had a medical provider treat me like an actual human being, until I visited with Amy. She was extremely polite, methodical and caring. I’m 64 years old and medical care has declined, however I am thankful to see some people are still doing it right.
About Amy Stricklin, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1245712579
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
