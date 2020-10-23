Amy Sved, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Sved is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Sved, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Sved, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Darlington, SC.
Amy Sved works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower301 Pearl St, Darlington, SC 29532 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After my visit with Amy Sved and her team, I feel like I won the lottery! They made me feel welcome and important. They listened closely and have given me a feeling of peace about my health that I have been missing. I walked in feeling confused and concerned. After my visit with Amy, I walked out feeling a weight had been lifted. Thank You!!!
About Amy Sved, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1053409771
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Amy Sved works at
