Amy Sved, NP

Family Medicine
Amy Sved, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Darlington, SC. 

Amy Sved works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Darlington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    301 Pearl St, Darlington, SC 29532
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 23, 2020
    After my visit with Amy Sved and her team, I feel like I won the lottery! They made me feel welcome and important. They listened closely and have given me a feeling of peace about my health that I have been missing. I walked in feeling confused and concerned. After my visit with Amy, I walked out feeling a weight had been lifted. Thank You!!!
    About Amy Sved, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1053409771
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

    Amy Sved, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Sved is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Sved has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Sved works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Darlington, SC. View the full address on Amy Sved’s profile.

    Amy Sved has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Sved.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Sved, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Sved appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

