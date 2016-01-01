Dr. Amy Swope, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Swope, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amy Swope, PHD is a Psychologist in York, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Villanova University, M.S. Counseling Psychology.
Locations
Psychological Services of York, LLC2575 Eastern Blvd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 900-1152Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Swope, PHD
- Psychology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1275082190
Education & Certifications
- Fielding Graduate University, Postdoctoral Certificate In Neuropsychology
- Villanova University, M.S. Counseling Psychology
- Saint Joseph University, B.S. Psychology
