Amy Tipp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Tipp
Overview of Amy Tipp
Amy Tipp is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Amy Tipp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Amy Tipp's Office Locations
-
1
Unmc Physicians988102 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-4500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Tipp?
About Amy Tipp
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063845071
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Tipp accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Tipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Tipp works at
5 patients have reviewed Amy Tipp. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Tipp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Tipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Tipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.