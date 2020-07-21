Amy Tracy, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Tracy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Tracy, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amy Tracy, APRN
Amy Tracy, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Cary, NC. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Fairfield University.
Amy Tracy works at
Amy Tracy's Office Locations
Swift Creek Mental Health Services523 Keisler Dr Ste 202, Cary, NC 27518 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pm
Swift Creek Mental Health Services10027 US 70 Business Hwy W Ste C, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 424-0062
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor and great staff. Amy is hands down the best.
About Amy Tracy, APRN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fairfield University
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Tracy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Tracy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Tracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Tracy works at
11 patients have reviewed Amy Tracy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Tracy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Tracy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Tracy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.