Overview of Amy Tracy, APRN

Amy Tracy, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Cary, NC. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Fairfield University.



Amy Tracy works at Swift Creek Mental Health Services in Cary, NC with other offices in Clayton, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.