Amy Tracy, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amy Tracy, APRN

Amy Tracy, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Cary, NC. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Fairfield University.

Amy Tracy works at Swift Creek Mental Health Services in Cary, NC with other offices in Clayton, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Tracy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Swift Creek Mental Health Services
    523 Keisler Dr Ste 202, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
  2. 2
    Swift Creek Mental Health Services
    10027 US 70 Business Hwy W Ste C, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 424-0062

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Amy Tracy, APRN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679941322
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Fairfield University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Tracy, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Tracy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Tracy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Tracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Amy Tracy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Tracy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Tracy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Tracy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

