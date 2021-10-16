Amy Zeller, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Zeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Zeller, PA
Overview
Amy Zeller, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL.
Locations
BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Belleville4600 Memorial Dr Ste 400, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 235-0460
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was sad to hear that Amy left Premier Family medicine recently because she moved. Amy was a great provider for me and helped get me through a difficult time in my life. I like others in the office too including Courtney Sullenberger. I highly recommend this practice!
About Amy Zeller, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1326539859
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Zeller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Zeller accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Zeller using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Zeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Amy Zeller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Zeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Zeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Zeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.