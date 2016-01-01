See All Nurse Practitioners in Flint, MI
Amy Zimmerman, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Zimmerman, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Amy Zimmerman, FNP-BC

Amy Zimmerman, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI. 

Amy Zimmerman works at VISITING PHYSICIAN ASSOCIATION in Flint, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
James M Hogle, NP
James M Hogle, NP
3.9 (7)
View Profile
Marcella McCauley, NP
Marcella McCauley, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jammie Pierson, NP
Jammie Pierson, NP
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Amy Zimmerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vpa PC
    4444 W Bristol Rd Ste 150, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 230-9500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Zimmerman?

    Photo: Amy Zimmerman, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Zimmerman, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Zimmerman to family and friends

    Amy Zimmerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Zimmerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Zimmerman, FNP-BC.

    About Amy Zimmerman, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396980330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Zimmerman works at VISITING PHYSICIAN ASSOCIATION in Flint, MI. View the full address on Amy Zimmerman’s profile.

    Amy Zimmerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Zimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Zimmerman, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.