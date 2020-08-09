Amy Zimmerman, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Zimmerman, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amy Zimmerman, LMHC
Amy Zimmerman, LMHC is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY.
Amy Zimmerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Amy Zimmerman's Office Locations
-
1
Integrated Behavioral Health, Community Care Physicians, P.C.711 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 836-3656
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Zimmerman?
To Whom this may concern; My name is Craig Rudolph Ciejka, I have been talking to Amy Zimmerman for almost 3 years and her knowledge, willingness and ability to listen to my problems and addictions have made me a 99 percent better human being. Amy represent herself in a pleasant manner, a manner in which opening up and confiding in her is so easy. I am very appreciative to work with Amy and I hope to collaborate with Amy for as long as she enjoys doing what she does. Thankfully my primary doctor thought Amy would be able to help.
About Amy Zimmerman, LMHC
- Behavioral Medicine
- English
- 1538510177
Education & Certifications
- Russell Sage College, School of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Zimmerman works at
Amy Zimmerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.