See All Psychologists in Latham, NY
Amy Zimmerman, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Zimmerman, LMHC

Behavioral Medicine
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Latham, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amy Zimmerman, LMHC

Amy Zimmerman, LMHC is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. 

Amy Zimmerman works at Integrated Behavioral Health, Community Care Physicians, P.C. in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Amy Zimmerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Behavioral Health, Community Care Physicians, P.C.
    711 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 836-3656
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Zimmerman?

    Aug 09, 2020
    To Whom this may concern; My name is Craig Rudolph Ciejka, I have been talking to Amy Zimmerman for almost 3 years and her knowledge, willingness and ability to listen to my problems and addictions have made me a 99 percent better human being. Amy represent herself in a pleasant manner, a manner in which opening up and confiding in her is so easy. I am very appreciative to work with Amy and I hope to collaborate with Amy for as long as she enjoys doing what she does. Thankfully my primary doctor thought Amy would be able to help.
    Craig Rudolph Anthony Ciejka — Aug 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Zimmerman, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Zimmerman, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Zimmerman to family and friends

    Amy Zimmerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Zimmerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Zimmerman, LMHC.

    About Amy Zimmerman, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538510177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Russell Sage College, School of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Zimmerman, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Zimmerman works at Integrated Behavioral Health, Community Care Physicians, P.C. in Latham, NY. View the full address on Amy Zimmerman’s profile.

    Amy Zimmerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Zimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Zimmerman, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.