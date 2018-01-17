Ana Ahrens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Ana Ahrens, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Ana Ahrens works at
Instar Counseling LLC1919 N Amidon Ave Ste 317, Wichita, KS 67203 Directions (316) 201-1676
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ana is a consummate professional. I refer many of my patients to her for psychiatric medication needs. She has been immensely helpful to them, and they have all given me positive feedback about their work with her. She understands addictions, too, which means she isn't hasty to prescribe medications that will be harmful to patient care, and likewise she is not quick to dismiss them either, as drug-seeking. I'm grateful to have her as a referral source. I continue to refer patients to her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508962945
Ana Ahrens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
