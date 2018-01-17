See All Nurse Practitioners in Wichita, KS
Ana Ahrens, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ana Ahrens, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.7 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ana Ahrens, ARNP

Ana Ahrens, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS. 

Ana Ahrens works at Instar Counseling LLC in Wichita, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Joshua Reed, NP
Joshua Reed, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Ana Ahrens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Instar Counseling LLC
    1919 N Amidon Ave Ste 317, Wichita, KS 67203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 201-1676
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ana Ahrens?

    Jan 17, 2018
    Ana is a consummate professional. I refer many of my patients to her for psychiatric medication needs. She has been immensely helpful to them, and they have all given me positive feedback about their work with her. She understands addictions, too, which means she isn't hasty to prescribe medications that will be harmful to patient care, and likewise she is not quick to dismiss them either, as drug-seeking. I'm grateful to have her as a referral source. I continue to refer patients to her.
    Scott Spradlin, LPC, LAC in Wichita — Jan 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ana Ahrens, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Ana Ahrens, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ana Ahrens to family and friends

    Ana Ahrens' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ana Ahrens

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ana Ahrens, ARNP.

    About Ana Ahrens, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508962945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ana Ahrens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ana Ahrens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ana Ahrens works at Instar Counseling LLC in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Ana Ahrens’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Ana Ahrens. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ana Ahrens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ana Ahrens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ana Ahrens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ana Ahrens, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.