Ana Bela Oliveira, NPC

Cardiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ana Bela Oliveira, NPC

Ana Bela Oliveira, NPC is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Ana Bela Oliveira works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ana Bela Oliveira's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiovascular Disease
Cardiovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ana Bela Oliveira, NPC

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043566938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Fresno
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ana Bela Oliveira, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ana Bela Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ana Bela Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ana Bela Oliveira works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Ana Bela Oliveira’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ana Bela Oliveira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ana Bela Oliveira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ana Bela Oliveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ana Bela Oliveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

