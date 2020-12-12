See All Physicians Assistants in Doral, FL
Ana Cristina Trisan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ana Cristina Trisan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Doral, FL. They completed their fellowship with N/A

Ana Cristina Trisan works at Pierini Esthetic Surgery in Doral, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doral Office
    8353 Nw 36th St, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 303-3872
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Leyda E Bowes MD PA
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 6008, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 856-6555
  3. 3
    My Cosmetic Surgery
    7360 Coral Way Ste 11, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 264-9636
  4. 4
    Broward Office
    7777 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 222-8992

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne Keloid
Age Spots
CoolSculpting®
Acne Keloid
Age Spots
CoolSculpting®

Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 12, 2020
    The best care!
    — Dec 12, 2020
    Photo: Ana Cristina Trisan, PA-C
    About Ana Cristina Trisan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316341746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • N/A
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baptist Hospital of Miami
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

