Ana Garcia, APRN
Overview of Ana Garcia, APRN
Ana Garcia, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Ana Garcia works at
Ana Garcia's Office Locations
South Florida Cardiology Associates1380 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Directions (954) 432-1511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Ana Garcia, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1205345907
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Ana Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans.
Ana Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Ana Garcia speaks Spanish.
