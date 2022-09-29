See All Family Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Ana Garcia, APRN

Family Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ana Garcia, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Ana Garcia works at INTEGRIS Family Care Southwest in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integris Family Care Southwest
    4221 S Western Ave Ste 3030, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 616-1200
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Everything about my semi-annual visits is great. Her and her staff take the time to listen to your questions and concerns.
    Arlen Max Crews — Sep 29, 2022
    
    Photo: Ana Garcia, APRN
    About Ana Garcia, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790166635
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ana Garcia, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ana Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ana Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ana Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ana Garcia works at INTEGRIS Family Care Southwest in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Ana Garcia’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Ana Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ana Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ana Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ana Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.