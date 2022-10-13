Ana Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ana Kang, PA-C
Ana Kang, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mountain View, CA.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (408) 730-6200
I went to Palo Alto Medical Foundation Urgent Care due to a stomach problem. She was really attentive during my visit, she asked me a lot of questions and derivate me to the laboratory for exams and to a primary care physician. She is knowledgeable and very professional in her treatment.
3 patients have reviewed Ana Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ana Kang.
