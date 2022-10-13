See All Physicians Assistants in Mountain View, CA
Ana Kang, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Overview

Ana Kang, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mountain View, CA. 

Ana Kang works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 730-6200

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 13, 2022
I went to Palo Alto Medical Foundation Urgent Care due to a stomach problem. She was really attentive during my visit, she asked me a lot of questions and derivate me to the laboratory for exams and to a primary care physician. She is knowledgeable and very professional in her treatment.
Marco B — Oct 13, 2022
About Ana Kang, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588063424
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ana Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Ana Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Ana Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ana Kang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ana Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ana Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

