Ana Champagne, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (25)
Ana Champagne, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Ana Champagne works at Jonathan Gee, LMFT in Santa Maria, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jonathan Gee, LMFT
    1125 E Clark Ave Ste A3, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 720-4533
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Mar 08, 2022
    Ana is an amazing therapist, and human, in general. She is professional, kind and compassionate, while also being direct. My favorite combo! She was there for me in a moments notice in a space and time where I really needed someone. I couldn't be more grateful. I feel very lucky to have found her. I highly recommend her to all :)
    — Mar 08, 2022
    About Ana Champagne, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225234685
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ana Champagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ana Champagne works at Jonathan Gee, LMFT in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Ana Champagne’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Ana Champagne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ana Champagne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ana Champagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ana Champagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

