See All Nurse Practitioners in Denton, TX
Ana Luna, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Ana Luna, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ana Luna, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX. 

Ana Luna works at A&H Family Clinic in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    A&H Family Clinic
    2556 Lillian Miller Pkwy Ste 100, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 484-2000
  2. 2
    A&H Family Clinic
    1119 Collier St, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 484-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ana Luna?

    Jul 04, 2020
    Ms. Luna a very professional type of person very intuitive and helpful. Goes straight to the point and helps you. Very much satisfied. P. S. If your parents speak Spanish they will feel right at home.
    J. Longoria — Jul 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ana Luna, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Ana Luna, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ana Luna to family and friends

    Ana Luna's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ana Luna

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ana Luna, FNP-C.

    About Ana Luna, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669898052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech Hlth Sci Ctr
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ana Luna, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ana Luna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ana Luna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ana Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Ana Luna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ana Luna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ana Luna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ana Luna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ana Luna, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.