See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Anahita Aminshokravi Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Anahita Aminshokravi

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Anahita Aminshokravi

Anahita Aminshokravi is an Optometrist in Fairfax, VA. 

Anahita Aminshokravi works at Fair Oaks Medical Center Laboratory in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amit Chohan, OD
Dr. Amit Chohan, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Patricia Clubb, OD
Dr. Patricia Clubb, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Anahita Aminshokravi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fair Oaks Medical Center Laboratory
    12255 Fair Lakes Pkwy, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 934-5820
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anahita Aminshokravi?

    Sep 03, 2020
    Awesome visit! Dr Anahita is very thorough and patient
    — Sep 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anahita Aminshokravi
    How would you rate your experience with Anahita Aminshokravi?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anahita Aminshokravi to family and friends

    Anahita Aminshokravi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anahita Aminshokravi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anahita Aminshokravi.

    About Anahita Aminshokravi

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871901645
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anahita Aminshokravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anahita Aminshokravi works at Fair Oaks Medical Center Laboratory in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Anahita Aminshokravi’s profile.

    Anahita Aminshokravi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anahita Aminshokravi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anahita Aminshokravi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anahita Aminshokravi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anahita Aminshokravi?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.