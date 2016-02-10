See All Psychologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Anand Patel, PSY.D

Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anand Patel, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Bronx, NY. 

Dr. Patel works at Montefiore Medical Group-Grand Concourse in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montefiore Medical Group-Grand Concourse
    2532 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 960-1500
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anand Patel, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518154715
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anand Patel, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Montefiore Medical Group-Grand Concourse in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

