Overview
Anastacia Martinez, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in El Paso, TX.
Anastacia Martinez works at
Locations
Anastacia Martinez LPC PC3127 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 775-2599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
About Anastacia Martinez, LPC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at El Paso
Frequently Asked Questions
Anastacia Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anastacia Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anastacia Martinez speaks Spanish.
