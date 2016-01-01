Dr. Anastasia Slisenko, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slisenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastasia Slisenko, DNP
Overview of Dr. Anastasia Slisenko, DNP
Dr. Anastasia Slisenko, DNP is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Dr. Slisenko works at
Dr. Slisenko's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 102, Salisbury, NC 28147 Directions (704) 951-1123
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slisenko?
About Dr. Anastasia Slisenko, DNP
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- Female
- 1629563671
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slisenko accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Slisenko using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Slisenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slisenko works at
Dr. Slisenko speaks Russian.
Dr. Slisenko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slisenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slisenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slisenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.