Andinwoh Orock, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andinwoh Orock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andinwoh Orock, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andinwoh Orock, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Andinwoh Orock works at
Locations
-
1
triduum health care clinic2301 E Sunset Rd Ste 7, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (725) 204-7533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andinwoh Orock?
Super fast in and out. Very attentive. Went above and beyond by calling her preferred pharmacy to see if the meds I need would be less than where I usually go to fill. I really appreciate that she does not gouge on first visit fees. I've paid up to $300 for those, only for them to radically change either doctors, hours or treatment just a couple months later and then find myself having to pay those fees again just to go to another facility (I'm convinced some offices only exist on those insane fees). So I will be back the next time I need it!
About Andinwoh Orock, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, French and Spanish
- 1154369619
Frequently Asked Questions
Andinwoh Orock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andinwoh Orock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andinwoh Orock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andinwoh Orock works at
Andinwoh Orock speaks French and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Andinwoh Orock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andinwoh Orock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andinwoh Orock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andinwoh Orock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.