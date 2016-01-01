Overview

Dr. Andre Farah, DC is a Chiropractor in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.



Dr. Farah works at Astoria Chiropractic in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.