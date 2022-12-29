Andre Philipp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andre Philipp, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Andre Philipp, APRN
Andre Philipp, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Andre Philipp works at
Andre Philipp's Office Locations
Integral Health Associates437 Orange St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 909-6370
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
very knowledgeable - has been able to help tremendously -- good listener --
About Andre Philipp, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275091100
4 patients have reviewed Andre Philipp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andre Philipp.
