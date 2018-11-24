Andrea Abbott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Abbott, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Andrea Abbott, FNP-C
Andrea Abbott, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Camden, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Abbott's Office Locations
- 1 178 Schools Dr, Camden, TN 38320 Directions (731) 200-0310
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We were visiting from out of town when our 13 year old got sick. We went to the ER in Parsons and saw FNP Abbott. I wish we lived closer so that my boys could see her as a regular doctor. She was amazing, incredibly knowledgeable, attentive and compassionate. She made my son completely at ease. I wish there were more stars to give her, highly recommend!!
About Andrea Abbott, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588003842
