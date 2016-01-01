See All Nurse Practitioners in West Hollywood, CA
Andrea Banty, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Andrea Banty, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Andrea Banty, FNP

Andrea Banty, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Hollywood, CA. 

Andrea Banty works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
4.2 (5)
View Profile

Andrea Banty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-sinai Medical Center
    8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-4100
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Andrea Banty?

    Photo: Andrea Banty, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Andrea Banty, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Andrea Banty to family and friends

    Andrea Banty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Andrea Banty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrea Banty, FNP.

    About Andrea Banty, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013467745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Banty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Banty works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA. View the full address on Andrea Banty’s profile.

    Andrea Banty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Banty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Banty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Banty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Andrea Banty, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.