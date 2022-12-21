Dr. Andrea Bernard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Bernard, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Bernard, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology, San Diego, Ca.
Dr. Bernard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Andrea Bernard, Ph.D.2011 Palomar Airport Rd Ste 205, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions (760) 815-8682
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernard?
I have done greif work & EMDR with Dr Bernard for past trauma. I am making improvements because if seeing Dr. Bernard.
About Dr. Andrea Bernard, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- 33 years of experience
- English, German and Romanian
- 1306934153
Education & Certifications
- California School Of Professional Psychology, San Diego, Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernard works at
Dr. Bernard speaks German and Romanian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.