Andrea Bookoff, RD

Dietetics
4.9 (99)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Andrea Bookoff, RD is a Dietitian in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Andrea Bookoff works at Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nutritional Counseling
Obesity
Nutritional Counseling
Obesity
Nutritional Counseling
Obesity

Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Andrea Bookoff, RD

    • Dietetics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1689207110
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

