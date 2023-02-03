See All Nurse Practitioners in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP

Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Atlantic University -Family Nurse Practitioner.

Andrea Briner-Johnson works at Andi's Integrated HealthCare in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Andrea Briner-Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andi's Integrated HealthCare
    1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste C-104, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 742-2111
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Andrea Briner-Johnson?

    Feb 03, 2023
    Very caring and attentive … Great office and staff . Andrea has helped me tremendously throughout the years ??
    Christy — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Andrea Briner-Johnson to family and friends

    Andrea Briner-Johnson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Andrea Briner-Johnson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP.

    About Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326460775
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Florida State University -Psychiatric Certification
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Florida Atlantic University -Family Nurse Practitioner
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Palm Beach State College -Registered Nurse
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Briner-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Briner-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Briner-Johnson works at Andi's Integrated HealthCare in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Andrea Briner-Johnson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Andrea Briner-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Briner-Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Briner-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Briner-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.