Andrea Brunson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (8)
Overview of Andrea Brunson, NP

Andrea Brunson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, AZ. 

Andrea Brunson works at Sahara Behavioral Health in Glendale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Andrea Brunson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sahara Behavioral Health
    6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste I164, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 878-2100
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Andrea Brunson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831209014
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Brunson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Brunson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Brunson works at Sahara Behavioral Health in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Andrea Brunson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Andrea Brunson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Brunson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Brunson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Brunson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

