Andrea Brunson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Brunson, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Andrea Brunson, NP
Andrea Brunson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, AZ.
Andrea Brunson works at
Andrea Brunson's Office Locations
Sahara Behavioral Health6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste I164, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 878-2100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Andrea Brunson, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831209014
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Brunson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Brunson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Andrea Brunson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Brunson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Brunson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Brunson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.