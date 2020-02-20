Dr. Andrea Chancey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chancey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Chancey, OD is an Optometrist in Leavenworth, KS.
The EyeDoctors-Optometrists2720 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (844) 206-4037
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Very nice and knows her stuff. Explained the every procedure very well and answered questions very nice. Rebecca at the desk was very nice and her help was outstanding. Very Pleasant office to visit.
Dr. Chancey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chancey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chancey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chancey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chancey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chancey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chancey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.