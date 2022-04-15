See All Family Doctors in University Place, WA
Andrea Delong, ARNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (18)
Overview

Andrea Delong, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Andrea Delong works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place
    7210 40th St W Ste 320, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Whether I am there for my annual exam or for another medical reason, Andrea Delong consistently listens to my concerns with compassion and addresses my needs without fail. I feel fortunate to be one of her patients.
    Angie S. — Apr 15, 2022
    About Andrea Delong, ARNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1134208788
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Delong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Delong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Delong works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. View the full address on Andrea Delong’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Andrea Delong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Delong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Delong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Delong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

