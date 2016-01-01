Dr. Andrea Dinovo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinovo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Dinovo, OD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Dinovo, OD
Dr. Andrea Dinovo, OD is an Optometrist in Delaware, OH.
Dr. Dinovo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dinovo's Office Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare1832 Castleton Way, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (844) 206-2913
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinovo?
About Dr. Andrea Dinovo, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1821080151
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinovo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinovo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinovo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinovo works at
Dr. Dinovo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinovo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinovo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinovo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.