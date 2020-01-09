See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, MO
Andrea Earlywine, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Andrea Earlywine, APN

Andrea Earlywine, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MO. 

Andrea Earlywine works at Columbia Psychiatry in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Andrea Earlywine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Psychiatry
    2100 Forum Blvd Ste C-2, Columbia, MO 65203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 447-7456
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 09, 2020
    Good But if you need anything else from Centerpointe like a person to talk to on the phone when you call for a refill forget about it. They have machines for everyone. It is like they are all sitting around drinking coffee and eating donuts. When I wanted to talk to the outpatient director no one was in that position. So I asked for the acting director. Ditto. It is like a ship out on the sea with no sails and the paddles are all going different ways. Columbia has no decent mental health places despite having tons of medical places so I am unfortunately stuff with this ship of fools. I am having kidney and heart issues so I need to concentrate on them. If ither of these things give out the issues above will be moot. Maybe that is Centerpointe's game plan in all this...
    — Jan 09, 2020
    About Andrea Earlywine, APN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679778617
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Truman State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Earlywine, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Earlywine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Earlywine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Earlywine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Earlywine works at Columbia Psychiatry in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Andrea Earlywine’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Andrea Earlywine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Earlywine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Earlywine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Earlywine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

