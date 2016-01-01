Andrea Edgerly accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Edgerly, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Andrea Edgerly, FNP
Andrea Edgerly, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN.
Andrea Edgerly works at
Andrea Edgerly's Office Locations
-
1
Otorhinolaryngology Inc621 Memorial Dr Ste 402, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 400-4550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Edgerly?
About Andrea Edgerly, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922506948
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Edgerly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Edgerly works at
Andrea Edgerly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Edgerly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Edgerly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Edgerly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.