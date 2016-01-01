Dr. Andrea Gamache, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamache is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Gamache, PHD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Gamache, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Duluth, GA.
Dr. Gamache works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chante Wellington Mitchell Ph.d. LLC2400 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 165, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 476-1967
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamache?
About Dr. Andrea Gamache, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003975418
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamache accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamache works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamache. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamache.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamache, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamache appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.