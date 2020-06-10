See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Andrea Holzman, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Overview of Andrea Holzman, CRNP

Andrea Holzman, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Andrea Holzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    711 W 40th St Ste 218, Baltimore, MD 21211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 600-1472
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jun 10, 2020
    Andrea is absolutely phenomenal. She truly excells as a medical professional in every way imaginable. First of all, her bedside manner is superb. She is incredibly intelligent, extremely compassionate, never in a hurry, and always willing to answer all one's questions and concerns. Additionally, her flexibility with appointments is very convenient. I know I'm in good hands with Andrea.
    About Andrea Holzman, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1760903173
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Holzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Holzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Andrea Holzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Holzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Holzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Holzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

