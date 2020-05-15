See All Physicians Assistants in Slidell, LA
Andrea Juneau, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Andrea Juneau, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Slidell, LA. 

Andrea Juneau works at Ochsner Health Center - Slidell in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Slidell
    2750 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 15, 2020
    Ms. Juneau was wonderful to me! She spent time with me and went over each and every one of my medicines. She ordered bloodwork for the next day and she called with my results the following day. Everything was in a timely manner. She then adjusted my medicines with a great outcome. I was in Europe after one visit and she could not get me on the phone so she texted me. I texted back to find that I needed to lower another medication. I felt very comfortable with her.
    Melanie L — May 15, 2020
    About Andrea Juneau, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295266419
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

